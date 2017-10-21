Verratti admits he had doubts over PSG project

Marco Verratti admits he questioned Paris Saint-Germain's ambition amid speculation linking him with a move to Barcelona during the close-season.

The Italy international replaced his agent Donato Di Campli in July after he described the player as a "prisoner" in Paris with talk of an exit gaining traction.

Verratti won four successive Ligue 1 titles following his arrival from Pescara in 2012, but after Unai Emery's side were beaten to top spot by Monaco in 2016-17 he confesses he considered his future.

"The truth is that last season we went through some complicated times," he told L'Equipe. "We did not really live up to a team that wanted to win everything.

"We were asked to win everything and there were a lot of stronger teams than us. I was not sure we were a team with very big ambitions.

"Honestly, this year - for the first time in five years - I wondered if I should continue here. But I was reassured about the project and the ambitions."

The signings of Kylian Mbappe and Neymar, as well as the retention of long-standing squad members Marquinhos and Adrien Rabiot, reassured Verratti of the club's ambition.

"People think I play for PSG for the money, but I could find it elsewhere too," he said.

"If I had left this summer, to one of the clubs that were ready to pay €100million to recruit me, I would have got much more money.

"If one day PSG call me and say, 'Marco, you have to leave,' then I leave. We cannot always decide.

"The choice I made is to continue here. Because there is a project and young players who are future champions: Marquinhos, Mbappe, Neymar, Rabiot."

PSG are six points clear at the top of Ligue 1 after nine games and are unbeaten in all competitions this season.