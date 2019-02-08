Trending

Marco Verratti News and Features

Date of birth: November 5, 1992
Instagram: @marco_verratti92
Clubs: Pescara, PSG
Country: Italy
Signing fee: £10.5 million

Pescara-born, Verratti started with his local team and, under the tutelage of Zdenek Zeman, helped them return to Serie A in 2012. French giants PSG were impressed and signed him soon after, at the age of 19.

He has since matured into an outstanding playmaker. Verratti was named in UEFA's all-star squad for the 2013 European Under-21 Championship and has since gone on to win more than 30 caps.

Marco Verratti

By FourFourTwo Staff

News and features about PSG and Italy midfielder Marco Verratti

PSG ready to learn from Rennes defeat as they chase Toulouse fillip

By FourFourTwo Staff

Mancini praises players as Italy hit back to defeat Bosnia and Herzegovina

By FourFourTwo Staff

Insigne and Verratti inspire Italy to comeback win over Bosnia and Herzegovina

By FourFourTwo Staff

Verratti backs Mancini tactics as Italy look to extend winning run

By FourFourTwo Staff

Italy hammer Liechtenstein as Quagliarella makes goalscoring return

By FourFourTwo Staff

Cavani expected to miss Man United clash but Verratti wants to play, says Tuchel

By FourFourTwo Staff

Edinson Cavani Gómez Edinson Cavani is expected to miss Paris Saint-Germain's trip to Manchester United, according to coach Thomas Tuchel.

Verratti and Cavani could miss PSG's Man United trip, suggests Tuchel

By FourFourTwo Staff

Edinson Cavani Gómez Edinson Cavani sustained an injury in Paris Saint-Germain's win over Bordeaux, and Thomas Tuchel accepts he may not face Manchester United.

Paris Saint-Germain 1 Bordeaux 0: Cavani injury mars victory

By FourFourTwo Staff

Edinson Cavani Gómez Paris Saint-Germain got back to winning ways in Ligue 1 with victory over Bordeaux, but lost Edinson Cavani to injury at half-time.

Verratti set to make PSG return

By FourFourTwo Staff

Marco Verratti Thomas Tuchel is hoping Marco Verratti can return on Saturday ahead of a crucial few days for Paris Saint-Germain.

