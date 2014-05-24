Verratti agent has concerns over Prandelli

The Paris Saint-Germain player was included in Prandelli's 30-man party for the FIFA World Cup finals starting in Brazil next month, but it remains to be seen whether he will make the cut for the final 23.

The 21-year-old has made just four appearances for his country so far, and Donato Di Campli has revealed concerns that the coach may be overlooking Verratti's talents.

"Marco is ready to show everyone his worth by going to the World Cup in Brazil," he told Adnkronos.

"But I fear that Prandelli at the moment doesn't see it.

"He needs to fight for a place in the 23, at the moment I don't think anyone has a guaranteed place except people like (Andrea) Pirlo and (Gianluigi) Buffon.

"At this moment, my client is the best young player in France and has been voted the second best player in the league as a whole.

"Prandelli says that he wants to see him in another role, but this year he has played in every role."