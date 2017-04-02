Verratti to discuss PSG future at season's end

Paris Saint-Germain star Marco Verratti is committed to the Ligue 1 giants but said talks at season's end would decide his future.

The Italy international is consistently linked with a move away from Paris, with Barcelona and Chelsea reportedly among the clubs interested in his services.

Speaking after his side's 4-1 win over Monaco in the Coupe de la Ligue final, Verratti – who is contracted until mid-2021 – said talks would be held at the end of the campaign.

"I have four years of contract with PSG," he said, via Le Parisien.

"I feel good in Paris. As every year, we will discuss with the leaders at the end of the season and we will see."

An Edinson Cavani brace after first-half goals from Julian Draxler and Angel Di Maria saw PSG to their win over Monaco.

Monaco are three points clear atop the table through 30 games in Ligue 1.