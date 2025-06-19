Arsenal star Thomas Partey to leave the club after contract talks stall
Thomas Partey is leaving Arsenal, with the midfielder failing to have agreed an extension to his current deal
Arsenal star Thomas Partey is set to depart the club after five years.
The Gunners finished second in the Premier League for the second season in a row, with manager Mikel Arteta looking to make serious improvements to his side, in order to go one better next season.
And with Jorginho leaving Arsenal for Flamengo on a free transfer, it appears that the club's other no.6, Partey, is to follow.
Arsenal talks with Thomas Partey have broken down, with the Ghanaian to be released
Currently Arsenal's eighth-most expensive signing ever, Partey cost the North Londoners £45 million, as per the BBC, when he signed during Arteta's first transfer window in charge.
In April, The Athletic's David Ornstein confirmed that Partey was in talks over a contract extension – but with the club bringing in Martin Zubimendi, there is an expectation that Partey's playing time will be reduced next season.
Ghana Soccernet says that Partey is set to leave the club on June 30, with journalist Matteo Moretto concurring with the report.
Arsenal were said to be offering a year-long extension for the 31-year-old with the option of another year on top – but FourFourTwo understands that as one of the club's highest earners and with interest in Partey from other clubs, this has always been a difficult deal for the Gunners to engineer.
The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week.
Partey has not been without issue since joining Arsenal five years ago, suffering a string of injuries that have limited his consistency – though last term, he featured 52 times in all competitions.
With Arteta favouring having three defensive midfielders in his squad, it is now likely that he will dip into the transfer market for a replacement.
During his time at Arsenal, the Basque has had Mohamed Elneny as a third-choice anchorman, and last year entrusted Jorginho with the squad role.
Partey is valued at €14m by Transfermarkt.
Mark White has been at on FourFourTwo since joining in January 2020, first as a staff writer before becoming content editor in 2023. An encyclopedia of football shirts and boots knowledge – both past and present – Mark has also represented FFT at both FA Cup and League Cup finals (though didn't receive a winners' medal on either occasion) and has written pieces for the mag ranging on subjects from Bobby Robson's season at Barcelona to Robinho's career. He has written cover features for the mag on Mikel Arteta and Martin Odegaard, and is assisted by his cat, Rosie, who has interned for the brand since lockdown.