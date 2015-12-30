Verratti wants Ancelotti reunion
Marco Verratti is happy with life at Paris Saint-Germain, but dreams of working with Carlo Ancelotti again in the future.
Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Marco Verratti wants to work with future Bayern Munich coach Carlo Ancelotti again.
The Italy international previously played for Ancelotti during the 56-year-old's spell in charge of PSG, and hopes to be reunited with his countryman - who will take over from Pep Guardiola at Bayern ahead of next season - at some point, either at club level or with Italy.
"I would love to play under Carlo again one day," Verratti said at a news conference.
"Maybe we will be reunited with the national team. He would be a great coach for Italy.
"All the players have fond memories of Carlo. He teaches you a lot and is a very warm person."
Verratti is in no rush to leave his current club, though.
"I am very happy at PSG," he added.
"It has been four years since I joined PSG and I know that I made the right choice."
