Vertonghen eager to remain at Tottenham

The Belgium international moved to White Hart Lane from Ajax in 2012, and has made 57 Premier League appearances in his two seasons in London.

Tottenham will be under new management this season after the arrival of Mauricio Pochettino from Southampton to replace Tim Sherwood, with the club aiming to improve on last season's sixth-placed finish and secure a return to the UEFA Champions League.

Three weeks before the start of the new campaign, Vertonghen has provided a boost to Spurs fans by confirming he has been offered new terms and is eager to accept.

"It goes without saying that I would like to stay at Tottenham Hotspur," he is quoted as saying by Belgian station Radio 1.

"I still had a contract for four years. They offered me new contract of five years, I see [it] as [a] great sign of confidence."

Much of the defender's 2013-14 campaign was disrupted by injury, and Vertonghen is keen to avoid a repeat this time around.

"I walked in the World Cup match against Argentina on an ankle injury," he said.

"I want to be careful, because [a] season like [the] previous one where I jogged from one injury to another I absolutely want to avoid."