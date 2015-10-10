Vettel shocked by Sainz crash

Sebastian Vettel has called for an investigation to be launched into how the barriers at Sochi's Autodrom apparently failed as Carlos Sainz crashed during practice for the Russian Grand Prix.

Sainz lost control heading into turn 13 with 22 minutes remaining of the final practice session in Sochi, the Spaniard burying his car deep in the barriers after leaving the track.

Medical teams eventually removed Sainz from his car and he was airlifted to hospital, where checks confirmed he had sustained no injuries from the shunt.

Vettel was understandably concerned at the images of the Toro Rosso following the accident.

"It was shocking to see that he was so deep into the barriers – and covered by the barriers," said the Ferrari driver. "If you look at the accident of Max [Verstappen] in Monaco and compare it to Carlos' accident, it is very different the way the barriers worked.

"That it something we need to understand because the idea is for the barriers not to come on top of you or for the car to go under the barriers. It is something we need to understand because it took longer [to get him out] because of that.

"I don't know why, if there was anything wrong with the way they installed the TecPro barriers or if it was just coincidence the way that he crashed, but for sure that is something that needs to be avoided."

It remains unclear whether Sainz will be given the all clear to line-up for Sunday's race, but Vettel believes the 21-year-old should take a watching brief.

He added: "Obviously it would be great to have him with us tomorrow but, after such heavy impacts, I think we need to be patient.

"I remember Sergio Perez having an accident and wanting to start the day after, but then he couldn't even start the grand prix after that one, so I think it is wiser to take the time."