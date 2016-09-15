Vialli hails Conte impact at Chelsea

Former Chelsea player-manager Gianluca Vialli has been impressed with the way Antonio Conte has started life at Stamford Bridge.

Conte, who took charge in July after leaving his post as Italy head coach following Euro 2016, has claimed three wins and a draw from his first four Premier League matches.

Vialli, who won the domestic double and the Champions League alongside Conte at Juventus, says the signs are encouraging for Chelsea following their dismal campaign in 2015-16.

"I think Conte is already doing a great job at Chelsea," said Vialli. "He arrived at the right moment after a disappointing season. He has had a very good team in his hands and he tried to bring in more quality players.

"I think players have no choice but to follow him. They are used to working with managers with a strong personality like his. I think he has to adapt to his players as much as they have to adapt to him. I'm positive they will find a compromise. He is already doing a great job."

Vialli believes LaLiga still boasts the best crop of players in world football, but the ex-Italy striker says an influx of managerial talent has made England's top flight a fascinating competition.

"I expect a great championship with a superb atmosphere," said the 52-year-old. "Maybe there are not the best players in the world, those play in Spain.

"But there are the best managers so I think we will see a very unpredictable league, many goals, and defences that concede a lot as often happens in England.

"I think the title race will go until the end. As often happens when you watch a Premier League game the intensity is so high that you are exhausted just watching it."