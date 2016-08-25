Victory lure Rojas back to Melbourne

Melbourne Victory have received another major boost to their A-League championship hopes, luring New Zealand international Marco Rojas back to the club.

The skillful winger returns to AAMI Park on a two-year deal after parting ways with 2.Bundesliga outfit Stuttgart.

Rojas, 24, left Victory for Europe in 2013 but endured a difficult time overseas, making just over 50 appearances across three seasons, including loan spells at Greuther Furth and FC Thun.

"This is another significant signing for our club as we continue to prepare for the new A-League season," Victory head coach Kevin Muscat said.

"We all know the quality Marco possesses. We're excited to see him return to Victory and I'm sure our fans will welcome him back."

Rojas, who was born in New Zealand, made the switch to Victory in 2011 after making his A-League debut for Wellington Phoenix.

He made a total of 50 appearances for Victory, winning the Johnny Warren Medal as the league's best talent in 2012-13.

A 25-time New Zealand international, Rojas is Victory's fourth signing of the off-season, adding to the capture of James Troisi, Alan Baro and Mitch Austin.