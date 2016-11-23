Victory 'no chance' of signing Gerrard - Muscat

Melbourne Victory are "no chance" of signing Liverpool great Steven Gerrard at this stage, according to coach Kevin Muscat.

Gerrard, 36, has been linked with numerous moves since announcing he was leaving LA Galaxy, including potential coaching positions.

The former England captain is also considered a potential A-League target, with three-time champions Victory reported to be interested.

However, Muscat said on Wednesday there was little hope of bringing Gerrard to Victory at the moment.

"We've been contacted in relation to a few players, but any discussions with those players will remain confidential obviously," he told SEN when asked about Gerrard.

"But at this stage there's no chance, no."

Fifth-placed Victory host Newcastle Jets at AAMI Park on Saturday.