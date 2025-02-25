'I've had a few conversations with Arne Slot. I would be lying if I said that I don't dream of ever returning to Liverpool' Former Liverpool star opens up on Anfield exit and outlines his future ambition to return

In what was a summer of significant change, Liverpool actually had a very quiet transfer window last year.

The departure of Jurgen Klopp and the subsequent arrival of his replacement Arne Slot and new sporting director Richard Hughes did not bring about a big change in the playing staff, with Federico Chiesa the only new arrival for the 2024/25 season, with goalkeeper Giorgi Mamardashvili joining the club, only to return to Valencia on loan.

Liverpool also made two significant departures, bringing in more than £40million of funds in order to keep the PSR overlords happy, as Premier League rivals Brentford swooped for defender Sepp van den Berg and midfielder Fabio Carvalho.

Sepp van den Berg opens up on Liverpool exit

Sepp van den Berg during his time at Liverpool

Van den Berg quickly established himself in the Brentford starting XI, and has made 21 Premier League appearances for the Bees, justifying his decision to leave Liverpool in search of first-team opportunities after he was behind the likes of Virgil van Dijk and Ibrahima Konate in the Anfield pecking order.

Speaking to Dutch outlet Voetbal Primeur, the 23-year-old has opened up on why he chose to leave the club - and how he is not ruling out a return to the club in the future.

Sepp van den Berg joined Brentford in the summer (Image credit: Getty Images)

"I've had a few conversations with Slot,” the defender said. “But before the preparation began, I already indicated to the club that I wanted to leave and make minutes. I would be lying if I said that I don't dream of ever returning to Liverpool. That's still in my head.

“But for now it was better for my career to take a different path and start playing a lot. I'm doing that now and that's why I can develop as well as possible. After the preparation, Liverpool indicated that I had done so well that they wanted me to stay.

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

“But I didn't really like that myself. It was all my choice, I'm glad I'm playing in the Premier League every week now."

With Liverpool sitting at the top of the Premier League, into the last-16 of the Champions League and with a Wembley date against Newcastle United in the Carabao Cup final booked in, Van den Berg admits that he has thought about what would have happened had he stayed put, especially considering the likes of Konate and Joe Gomez have both suffered injuries this term.

Van den Berg had the likes of Virgil van Dijk ahead of him in the Liverpool pecking order (Image credit: Alamy)

"I would be lying if I said I didn't look at that myself", he adds. "That's football, you don't know. I did well in the preparation and I really saw myself playing for the club, but not with the credit I now have at Brentford. I am now a starter who always plays as long as he is fit.

“At Liverpool I would have been more of a player who should have filled in gaps. I'd rather be the starter. And who knows, if I do well here for two, three years, I'll go back to Liverpool and I'll be a starter there too."

In FourFourTwo’s view, Van den Berg, who is valued at €18million by Transfermarkt, made a sensible, informed decision when he left Liverpool for first-team football. By getting regular minutes under his belt in the Premier League he is growing as a player and he looks to appreciate the fact that this could lead to bigger moves further down the track.