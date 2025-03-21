Antonio Rudiger says he does not know what will come next amid claims he could leave Real Madrid.

Rudiger - ranked at no.2 in FourFourTwo's list of the best centre-backs in the world right now - scored the decisive penalty as Carlo Ancelotti's side beat local rivals Atletico Madrid recently to reach the quarter-finals of this season's Champions League.

With just over a year left on his current deal in Spain, reports have suggested the former Chelsea defender may now be contemplating his future as club president Florentino Perez looks to improve all areas once again.

Could Antonio Rudiger have just opened the door for Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk to join Real Madrid?

Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk is out of contract this summer and the colossal defender has been linked with a move to Real Madrid (Image credit: Getty Images)

Much of the talk surrounding Rudiger's future coincides with the copious amount of defenders linked with a move to the Bernabeu. Among them are Bournemouth star Dean Huijsen and Arsenal powerhouse William Saliba.

But it is the Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk who continues to throw up the most intrigue and with Rudiger remaining coy on his next move, could we see a switcheroo in Ancelotti's defence later this year?

Antonio Rudiger is one of the best central defenders in world football (Image credit: Getty Images)

"In football, you never know, but where I am now, I am really, really happy," the German international told media before his country's Nations League quarter-final victory over Italy earlier this week

"I am not looking forward to leaving any time soon. That's it."

Rudiger moved from Chelsea to Real Madrid in 2022 and has since won La Liga, the Champions League and the Copa del Rey. His contract does not expire until the summer of 2026.

Valued by Transfermarkt at just €24m (£20m), a move to Saudi Arabia has been touted with Al-Nassr said to be looking for a natural replacement for Aymeric Laporte.

Rudiger is 32 and is at the peak of his powers (Image credit: Jose Breton/Pics Action/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

In FourFourTwo's view, Rudiger would be silly to ignore the advances from the Middle East but we expect him to see out his contract in Spain until 2026.

Predicting Van Dijk's future seems a little bit more tricky, especially given Liverpool owners FSG are still planning to keep Mohamed Salah and Trent Alexander-Arnold this summer too. In fact, the clue may involve another player…

Real Madrid are linked with William Saliba

William Saliba is wanted by Los Blancos (Image credit: Getty Images)

With William Saliba's Arsenal contract expiring in 2027, the Frenchman may well be the natural replacement for Rudiger.

If the German is to see out his contract before leaving, there will be a year between his exit and Saliba's on a free away from North London. Saliba is linked with Real, and with the Gunners looking to keep him away from the European champions' clutches, it could well be that the wheels are in motion for a succession plan for Rudiger.

FourFourTwo believes that Real will sign someone this summer, given that they've had injury issues at the back all season – but with Rudiger suggesting that, “In football, you never know”, it's not beyond the realms of possibility that president Florentino Perez lines up a superstar to step in when Rudiger leaves.