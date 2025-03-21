Liverpool report: Has Antonio Rudiger just dropped huge Virgil van Dijk clue?

By published

Liverpool star Virgil van Dijk is linked with Real Madrid - and Antonio Rudiger may have just dropped a bombshell over what happens next in the transfer market

Antonio Rudiger is well thought of at Real Madrid
Antonio Rudiger is well thought of at Real Madrid (Image credit: Getty Images)

Antonio Rudiger says he does not know what will come next amid claims he could leave Real Madrid.

Rudiger - ranked at no.2 in FourFourTwo's list of the best centre-backs in the world right now - scored the decisive penalty as Carlo Ancelotti's side beat local rivals Atletico Madrid recently to reach the quarter-finals of this season's Champions League.

With just over a year left on his current deal in Spain, reports have suggested the former Chelsea defender may now be contemplating his future as club president Florentino Perez looks to improve all areas once again.

Could Antonio Rudiger have just opened the door for Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk to join Real Madrid?

Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk is out of contract this summer and the colossal defender has been linked with a move to Real Madrid

Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk is out of contract this summer and the colossal defender has been linked with a move to Real Madrid (Image credit: Getty Images)

Much of the talk surrounding Rudiger's future coincides with the copious amount of defenders linked with a move to the Bernabeu. Among them are Bournemouth star Dean Huijsen and Arsenal powerhouse William Saliba.

But it is the Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk who continues to throw up the most intrigue and with Rudiger remaining coy on his next move, could we see a switcheroo in Ancelotti's defence later this year?

Liverpool target Antonio Ruediger of Real Madrid celebrates after Daniel Carvajal of Real Madrid scores the teams third goal during the LaLiga EA Sports match between Real Madrid CF and UD Almeria at Estadio Santiago Bernabeu on January 21, 2024 in Madrid, Spain. (Photo by Flor Tan Jun/Getty Images)

Antonio Rudiger is one of the best central defenders in world football (Image credit: Getty Images)

"In football, you never know, but where I am now, I am really, really happy," the German international told media before his country's Nations League quarter-final victory over Italy earlier this week

"I am not looking forward to leaving any time soon. That's it."

Rudiger moved from Chelsea to Real Madrid in 2022 and has since won La Liga, the Champions League and the Copa del Rey. His contract does not expire until the summer of 2026.

Valued by Transfermarkt at just €24m (£20m), a move to Saudi Arabia has been touted with Al-Nassr said to be looking for a natural replacement for Aymeric Laporte.

Antonio Rudiger centre-back of Real Madrid and Germany during the LaLiga EA Sports match between Real Madrid CF and Getafe CF at Estadio Santiago Bernabeu on September 2, 2023 in Madrid, Spain.

Rudiger is 32 and is at the peak of his powers (Image credit: Jose Breton/Pics Action/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

In FourFourTwo's view, Rudiger would be silly to ignore the advances from the Middle East but we expect him to see out his contract in Spain until 2026.

Predicting Van Dijk's future seems a little bit more tricky, especially given Liverpool owners FSG are still planning to keep Mohamed Salah and Trent Alexander-Arnold this summer too. In fact, the clue may involve another player…

Real Madrid are linked with William Saliba

LONDON, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 2: William Saliba of Arsenal during the Premier League match between Arsenal FC and Manchester City FC at Emirates Stadium on February 2, 2025 in London, England. (Photo by Jacques Feeney/Offside/Offside via Getty Images)

William Saliba is wanted by Los Blancos (Image credit: Getty Images)

With William Saliba's Arsenal contract expiring in 2027, the Frenchman may well be the natural replacement for Rudiger.

If the German is to see out his contract before leaving, there will be a year between his exit and Saliba's on a free away from North London. Saliba is linked with Real, and with the Gunners looking to keep him away from the European champions' clutches, it could well be that the wheels are in motion for a succession plan for Rudiger.

FourFourTwo believes that Real will sign someone this summer, given that they've had injury issues at the back all season – but with Rudiger suggesting that, “In football, you never know”, it's not beyond the realms of possibility that president Florentino Perez lines up a superstar to step in when Rudiger leaves.

Matthew Holt
Matthew Holt

Matthew is a Freelance Journalist and has racked up bylines for Manchester United, Manchester Evening News, GOAL and SPORTbible to name a few. A long-term sufferer of Scunthorpe United, he currently resides in the north-west after escaping the smog of North Lincolnshire.

More about stories
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola is expected to sanction plenty of sales this summer

Manchester City star told he MUST leave the club this summer as Saudi Arabia links linger
Arsenal defender Riccardo Calafiori could not continue at the San Siro

Arsenal star Riccardo Calafiori facing potentially huge injury blow, following international incident
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola is expected to sanction plenty of sales this summer

Manchester City star told he MUST leave the club this summer as Saudi Arabia links linger
See more latest
Most Popular
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola is expected to sanction plenty of sales this summer
Manchester City star told he MUST leave the club this summer as Saudi Arabia links linger
Arsenal defender Riccardo Calafiori could not continue at the San Siro
Arsenal star Riccardo Calafiori facing potentially huge injury blow, following international incident
Jamie Carragher, Gary Neville and Kelly Cates share a laugh at pitchside in Cardiff while presenting for Sky Sports
'Getting the Match of the Day job was like being pregnant - I've got a really lovely secret, and I can't tell anybody' Kelly Cates excited to take over from Gary Lineker
Sir Alex Ferguson will return to the dugout this weekend to coach a forgotten Manchester United star
Sir Alex Ferguson set for return to the dugout this weekend to coach infamous Manchester United star
Van Dijk and Konate celebrate winning the Carabao Cup
Liverpool set their price to sell Ibrahima Konate, with Real Madrid circling: report
Aston Villa manager Unai Emery looks on from the dugout during the Champions League last 16 first leg match against Club Brugge at Jan Breydel Stadium in Bruges, Belgium on 4 March, 2025
'Aston Villa have been fantastic in the Champions League and had some big victories against big sides. They can compete against PSG' Former Villain on why Unai Emery's side could spring a European shock
Manchester United head coach Ruben Amorim
Manchester United star's shirt has outsold everyone, despite him only moving in January - leading to speculation of summer deal
Morgan Gibbs-White of Nottingham Forest reacts, to Nottingham Forest fans chanting &quot;Englands number 10&quot; after the Premier League match between Ipswich Town FC and Nottingham Forest FC at Portman Road on March 15, 2025 in Ipswich, England.
'I was shocked by some of the names in Thomas Tuchel’s England squad - some players might already want a new manager': Three Lions boss warned ahead of first clash tonight
Sporting Lisbon striker Victor Gyokeres is expected to be on the move this summer
Viktor Gyokeres linked with surprise Premier League club - and it's not Manchester United or Chelsea
Morgan Gibbs-White, who joined Forest for a club record fee of £25m
Thomas Tuchel sidelines Morgan Gibbs-White again as England squad whittled down