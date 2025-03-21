Viktor Gyokeres linked with surprise Premier League club - and it's not Manchester United or Chelsea

Sporting Lisbon striker Viktor Gyokeres is expected to be on the move this summer

Viktor Gyokeres has been linked with a surprise Premier League club and it's not Manchester United or Chelsea.

The 26-year-old - ranked at no.6 in FourFourTwo's list of the best strikers in the world right now - has attracted the attention of some of Europe's biggest clubs and is expected to be on the move later this year.

Where he will sign during the summer transfer window remains to be seen, given a reunion with former boss Ruben Amorim has been suggested. Finances may prevent that very move from happening - so who else can afford the talented Swede?

Viktor Gyokeres could make a surprise move to a Premier League top-four hopeful

Arsenal, Manchester United and Chelsea have all been linked with goal machine Viktor Gyokeres (Image credit: Getty Images)

Arsenal are another club known to be in the market for a new forward too, given their injuries problems during the back end of the campaign.

Chelsea too have often questioned Nicholas Jackson's credentials and given Gyokeres has already played in England, his future is a hot topic.

Sporting striker Viktor Gyokeres is hot property (Image credit: Getty Images)

But according to fresh claims from Football Transfers, Gyokeres is now attracting interest from top-four hopefuls Nottingham Forest.

Owner Evangelos Marinakis and manager Nuno Espírito Santo both see the Sporting striker as the ideal long-term successor to Chris Wood, who turns 34 in December.

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

With UEFA Champions League qualification a huge possibility after recent results, Forest are looking at bolstering their squad ahead of what could be a huge summer.

The report states how Gyokeres is 'intrigued' by the move and a fee of €58 million (£48.5 million) is said to be the required fee the Portuguese giants are holding out for.

Chris Wood has been in excellent form for Forest this term (Image credit: Alamy)

In FourFourTwo's view, Gyokeres joining Forest would arguably be the biggest transfer of the year and we are fully behind Espírito Santo in helping get this one done. It ticks all of our boxes.

Keeping hold of the likes of Morgan Gibbs-White and Ola Aina may be huge problems they have to face in the summer, but with the dangling carrot of European football, it could all come up millhouse for the Tricky Trees.