Viktor Gyokeres linked with surprise Premier League club - and it's not Manchester United or Chelsea

By published

Viktor Gyokeres has banged in 40 goals this season and could now be set to return to England

Sporting Lisbon striker Viktor Gyokeres is expected to be on the move this summer
Sporting Lisbon striker Viktor Gyokeres is expected to be on the move this summer (Image credit: Getty Images)

Viktor Gyokeres has been linked with a surprise Premier League club and it's not Manchester United or Chelsea.

The 26-year-old - ranked at no.6 in FourFourTwo's list of the best strikers in the world right now - has attracted the attention of some of Europe's biggest clubs and is expected to be on the move later this year.

Where he will sign during the summer transfer window remains to be seen, given a reunion with former boss Ruben Amorim has been suggested. Finances may prevent that very move from happening - so who else can afford the talented Swede?

Viktor Gyokeres could make a surprise move to a Premier League top-four hopeful

Sporting striker and Arsenal target Viktor Gyokeres

Arsenal, Manchester United and Chelsea have all been linked with goal machine Viktor Gyokeres (Image credit: Getty Images)

Arsenal are another club known to be in the market for a new forward too, given their injuries problems during the back end of the campaign.

Chelsea too have often questioned Nicholas Jackson's credentials and given Gyokeres has already played in England, his future is a hot topic.

Sporting striker Viktor Gyokeres

Sporting striker Viktor Gyokeres is hot property (Image credit: Getty Images)

But according to fresh claims from Football Transfers, Gyokeres is now attracting interest from top-four hopefuls Nottingham Forest.

Owner Evangelos Marinakis and manager Nuno Espírito Santo both see the Sporting striker as the ideal long-term successor to Chris Wood, who turns 34 in December.

With UEFA Champions League qualification a huge possibility after recent results, Forest are looking at bolstering their squad ahead of what could be a huge summer.

The report states how Gyokeres is 'intrigued' by the move and a fee of €58 million (£48.5 million) is said to be the required fee the Portuguese giants are holding out for.

Chris Wood celebrates after scoring for Nottingham Forest in the Premier League match against Brighton & Hove Albion at the City Ground on 1 February, 2025

Chris Wood has been in excellent form for Forest this term (Image credit: Alamy)

In FourFourTwo's view, Gyokeres joining Forest would arguably be the biggest transfer of the year and we are fully behind Espírito Santo in helping get this one done. It ticks all of our boxes.

Keeping hold of the likes of Morgan Gibbs-White and Ola Aina may be huge problems they have to face in the summer, but with the dangling carrot of European football, it could all come up millhouse for the Tricky Trees.

Matthew Holt
Matthew Holt

Matthew is a Freelance Journalist and has racked up bylines for Manchester United, Manchester Evening News, GOAL and SPORTbible to name a few. A long-term sufferer of Scunthorpe United, he currently resides in the north-west after escaping the smog of North Lincolnshire.

More about stories
England team hold a training session at their training ground in Pula, Sardinia ahead of their World Cup Group F opening fixture against Republic of Ireland. Picture: England players Paul Gascoigne and John Barnes. 28th May 1990 (Photo by Staff/Mirrorpix via Getty Images)

WATCH: Gazza attempts World in Motion rap made famous by John Barnes
SAITAMA, JAPAN - MARCH 20: Japanese players pose for photographers as they qualified for the World Cup 2026 during the FIFA World Cup Asian qualifier Group C match between Japan and Bahrain at Saitama Stadium on March 20, 2025 in Saitama, Japan. (Photo by Kaz Photography/Getty Images)

Japan are the first team to qualify for the 2026 World Cup – are they an outside bet to succeed next summer?
Morgan Gibbs-White, who joined Forest for a club record fee of £25m

Thomas Tuchel sidelines Morgan Gibbs-White again as England squad whittled down
See more latest
Most Popular
Morgan Gibbs-White, who joined Forest for a club record fee of £25m
Thomas Tuchel sidelines Morgan Gibbs-White again as England squad whittled down
England team hold a training session at their training ground in Pula, Sardinia ahead of their World Cup Group F opening fixture against Republic of Ireland. Picture: England players Paul Gascoigne and John Barnes. 28th May 1990 (Photo by Staff/Mirrorpix via Getty Images)
WATCH: Gazza attempts World in Motion rap made famous by John Barnes
SAITAMA, JAPAN - MARCH 20: Japanese players pose for photographers as they qualified for the World Cup 2026 during the FIFA World Cup Asian qualifier Group C match between Japan and Bahrain at Saitama Stadium on March 20, 2025 in Saitama, Japan. (Photo by Kaz Photography/Getty Images)
Why Japan WON'T be happy they've become first nation to qualify for 2026 World Cup
Cole Palmer of Chelsea celebrates scoring his side&#039;s second goal during the Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur FC and Chelsea FC at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on December 08, 2024 in London, England.
Chelsea have completed a signing that will force Cole Palmer to change position next season
Declan Rice, Kalvin Phillips, Ben White, Luke Shaw and Harry Maguire of England train during an England training session at Al Wakrah Stadium on November 16, 2022 in Doha, Qatar.
'I would ban him. Modern-day players want to pick and choose their England career - I would have played if I was 50' England legend believes star shouldn't play for Three Lions for the next YEAR
Tottenham target Andoni Iraola head coach of Rayo Vallecano reacts during the LaLiga Santander match between Real Madrid CF and Rayo Vallecano at Estadio Santiago Bernabeu on May 24, 2023 in Madrid, Spain.
Chelsea and Bournemouth set to do battle for Liverpool star in the summer transfer window
Manchester United boss Ruben Amorim cannot seem to get a winning formula out of his side
Manchester United in surprise move for controversial star with 'discriminatory messages' clause: report
Liverpool manager Arne Slot will be looking to add to his squad come the summer months
'The talk about Liverpool submitting an official offer is incorrect': Premier League winner won't be signing Reds contract
Liverpool boss Arne Slot looks to be leading his team to Premier League glory this season
Liverpool ramp up summer transfer plans with THREE forwards looking like leaving: report
A general view of the UEFA Champions League trophy at the UEFA Champions League Draw for the 2008/2009 season at the Grimaldi Center on August 28, 2008 in Monte Carlo, Monaco.
2027 Champions League final host stadium leaked as San Siro withdraws from running: report