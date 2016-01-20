Vidal hails Guardiola and Ancelotti as world's best coaches

Carlo Ancelotti and Pep Guardiola are the best coaches in world football, according to Bayern Munich midfielder Arturo Vidal.

The Chile international admits he finds himself in a surreal situation with Bayern having confirmed that Ancelotti will replace Guardiola at the end of the season, but views it as a positive to have the chance to work with the duo.

Vidal told Sport1: "It's a bit strange to know at this time of the year that in summer a coaching change will take place.

"Both coaches are first class and the best in the world. First we need to look at the present and, hopefully, namely with all three titles to end the collaboration with Pep as good as possible. Then a new cycle with Ancelotti."

Vidal joined Bayern from Juventus last July when he penned a four-year deal and the 28-year-old is open to the idea of prolonging his stay with the Bundesliga champions.

He said: "I am here for four years and if you then offer me another year, I would be happy."