Vidal: I never had a problem with Luis Enrique

Aleix Vidal insists he has never had a problem with Barcelona head coach Luis Enrique and has no plans to leave Camp Nou.

The full-back's future with the Liga champions appeared bleak after he was seemingly frozen out of the first-team picture this season.

However, Vidal racked up 90 minutes in the 1-1 draw at Hercules in the Copa dey Rey last week, before also playing the entirety of Tuesday's 4-0 drubbing of Borussia Monchengladbach in the Champions League.

Luis Enrique described Vidal's performance as "spectacular" in that contest, with the former Sevilla man playing a part in two of Arda Turan's hat-trick of goals.

And Vidal believes he is now reaping the benefits of showing patience at Barca.

"With the coach I have not had any problems," said Vidal. "The best thing is how I handled the situation.

"The boss is the boss. He always plays those who deserve it. If he did not play me maybe it's because I was missing something.

"Hopefully the situation is changing, it would be silly to say I want to leave here.

"For my part, there is no intention to leave. I have a contract, I'm at the best club in the world."