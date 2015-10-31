Vidal unhappy with Eintracht tactics

Bayern Munich midfielder Arturo Vidal was unhappy with Eintracht Frankfurt's negative approach after his side were held to a 0-0 draw.

For the first time this Bundesliga season, Pep Guardiola's side failed to win as their 10-match winning streak to start the league campaign was ended.

Vidal criticised Eintracht for what he believed were negative tactics in pushing numbers behind the ball.

"It was very hard work today. Frankfurt pulled all 11 men back to the edge of their own box. This is not football," he said.

"That makes it almost impossible for any team to score.

"We controlled the play and we worked well together as a team. All that was missing was a goal.

"We’re obviously disappointed with the draw. We need to keep on working if we’re to hit our targets."

Despite the draw, Bayern sit eight points clear at the top, although that lead will be cut to five if Borussia Dortmund beat Werder Bremen on Saturday.