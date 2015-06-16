Vidal, Vuoso put positive spin on draw

Chile midfielder Arturo Vidal insisted his team improved in their 3-3 draw with Mexico, while Vicente Vuoso hailed the Mexicans' persistence.

In a result that left the Copa America's Group A evenly poised, Mexico led twice and then came from 3-2 down to draw with the tournament hosts in Santiago.

Just a minute after Vuoso put Mexico in front in the first half, Vidal levelled for Chile and the Juventus midfielder struck the home side's third goal from the spot nine minutes after the break.

But with Vuoso converting from Adrian Aldrete's impressive long ball in the 66th minute, Mexico claimed a point.

Although Chile won their opening match 2-0 over Ecuador, Vidal argued they played better against Mexico.

"It was a difficult game. Mexico plays quite similar as we do. It was a match with many chances," he said.

"We have to improve several things in order to not receive that many goals. But the most important thing is we managed to improve relative to our first game.

"Anyway, we have to carry on as we have got an important game against Bolivia and we have to be our 100 per cent to qualify on top."

The draw left Chile with four points from two games, just ahead of Bolivia, who defeated Ecuador 3-2 in the other match on Monday, while Mexico (2) sit third ahead of Saturday's final games in the group.

While Vidal put a positive spin on the draw, Vuoso also remained upbeat after the game.

"We played against a team, which plays very well," the Chiapas striker said.

"They touch well the ball, they're intense, they've got great individuals … we fought too.

"Perhaps we haven't played our game as we had to play their way, but we fought the whole game and we deserved the draw."

Mexico will finish the group phase against Ecuador.