Video: Blink and you'll miss it... Chelsea's Eden Hazard pulls off pass with his back against West Ham

Fifty minutes into the match, Cesc Fabregas played a lofted ball towards the Belgian forward who had already opened the scoring in the first half.

Despite drifting in from the left flank at full pace, Hazard still managed to expertly use his back to lay the ball right into the path of an onrushing N'Golo Kante to launch a counter-attack.

A corner was won after the build-up, which led to Diego Costa’s goal and ultimately the strike needed for Chelsea to go 10 points clear at the top of the Premier League table. Très bon!

