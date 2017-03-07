Japan's 50-year-old Kazuyoshi Miura becomes oldest player to feature in professional match

Just one week on from his milestone birthday, Miura took to the pitch aged 50 years and 7 days at the weekend, playing 54 minutes of Yokohama FC’s J2 League 1-1 draw at V-Varen Nagasaki.

Miura has been playing football full-time since 1986, making the 2017 J2 campaign his 32nd season in professional action.

His appearance on Sunday means he has beaten the record held since 1965 by Sir Stanley Matthews, who was 50 years and 5 days when he played for Stoke against Fulham in his final competitive match.

Miura, also known as 'King Kazu', was humble when asking about breaking the record.

“I don’t actually feel like I’ve gone past a legend,” he told FIFA.com. “I may have surpassed him in longevity but I won’t ever be able to match his statistics and the career he had.

“It’s not so much about numbers anyway, it’s more about how you play.”

Miura has no plans to retire and has not set a date to pack it all in. Keep up, Zlatan.

