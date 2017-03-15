Video: Carlo Ancelotti cooks up a culinary treat for Bayern Munich TV

IN OTHER NEWS... Video: Diego Maradona fails miserably in trying to recreate Hand of God goal in South Korea

To commemorate the recent launch of Bayern Munich’s 24-hour television channel, the Roten manager showed off his culinary skills to the Bundesliga champions' team chef Alfons Schuhbeck.

The dish of choice? It had to be pasta carbonara, a personal favourite of Bayern’s Italian chief.

"I think the ingredients are better with penne than spaghetti," he muses. "And I'll try to cook it better than you."

Fighting talk indeed. With the recipe supposedly tailored to Ancelotti’s requirements, there was one crucial ingredient missing – onions. Luckily one of Schuhbeck’s assistants was on hand to deliver the vital component.

Hungry now?

