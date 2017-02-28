Video: FC United evoke spirit of Beckham with halfway line winner

The win was made special by Nathan Lowe, who netted United’s third goal from inside his own half.

In the 86th minute, the 20-year-old picked the ball up and saw goalkeeper Jas Singh off his line before lobbing him from nearly 60 yards out. (Singh, for what it's worth, will have doubtlessly endured a couple of sleepless nights since.)

Lowe's goal came just a minute after his team-mate Tom Greaves had netted the equaliser.

FC United are 13th in the 22-team National League North, 17 points off the play-offs.

Brilliant Beckham-esque goal by @FCUnitedMcr's Nathan Lowe #FCUMpic.twitter.com/5uxtcq2Pnh

— Laurie Hanna (@LaurieHanna) February 27, 2017

