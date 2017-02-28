Video: FC United evoke spirit of Beckham with halfway line winner
FC United of Manchester completed an incredible comeback win from 2-0 down at Gloucester City on Sunday – all thanks to this long-ranger in the mud.
The win was made special by Nathan Lowe, who netted United’s third goal from inside his own half.
In the 86th minute, the 20-year-old picked the ball up and saw goalkeeper Jas Singh off his line before lobbing him from nearly 60 yards out. (Singh, for what it's worth, will have doubtlessly endured a couple of sleepless nights since.)
Lowe's goal came just a minute after his team-mate Tom Greaves had netted the equaliser.
FC United are 13th in the 22-team National League North, 17 points off the play-offs.
Brilliant Beckham-esque goal by @FCUnitedMcr's Nathan Lowe #FCUMpic.twitter.com/5uxtcq2Pnh
— Laurie Hanna (@LaurieHanna) February 27, 2017
