Video: Gael Clichy definitely has more space than you on an airplane

Manchester City players looked comfortable on their flight back from a spot of warm-weather training in Abu Dhabi.

But one of their players was in no mood to be distracted.

That man was the France international Gael Clichy, too busy mixing on his decks to accept some on-board fruit.

.@Gaelclichy22 on the decks on board our @EtihadAirways flight back to Manchester.

— Manchester City (@ManCity) February 27, 2017

We know there are many questions running through your head right now (the main one, presumably, how on earth he's managed to fit his whole setup in front of him).

Somebody show Clichy the Ryanair experience...

