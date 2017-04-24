Video: Leonardo Bonucci scores screamer for Juventus after marauding run

The 29-year-old Bonucci is among world football's most sought-after defenders, but on Sunday the Italian showed he can mix it at the sharp end too.

With Juventus already 3-0 up heading into the 64th minute, Bonucci decided it was his time to shine; he sprinted through the heart of Genoa's porous defence before unleashing a thunderbolt into the net from just outside the box.

Juventus took a step closer to their sixth successive Serie A title after thrashing I Rossoblu 4-0, with Bonucci getting his third Serie A goal of the season.

Leonardo Bonucci, that is incredible!



What a finish, what a player! pic.twitter.com/dJhxLOcaFh

— BT Sport Football (@btsportfootball) April 23, 2017

And didn't he enjoy it?

Watch out, David Luiz.

In Other News... on FourFourTwo.com