Video: Non-league Harrogate defender misses open goal, hits shot out of stadium

Missing an open goal from two yards out is always bad... but then there's this.

Gloucester City drew 1-1 with fellow mid-table club Harrogate Town in the National League North on Saturday.

But Harrogate could barely have been handed a better opportunity to take the lead – and all three points.

Somehow, defender Simon Ainge was able to miss an open goal from point-blank range. Not only did he smash his effort over the bar, but out of the stadium. Bravo. 

Sitter at 2:58

