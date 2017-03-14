Video: Barrow’s goalkeeper makes absolute howler, leads to easy tap-in

Matt Tubbs, in his first game since re-joining the club, doubled the Spitfires' lead in the 46th minute.

The 32-year-old pounced on Flatt’s attempted boot up the pitch, which smacked into the back of Eastleigh’s No.10 before perfectly landing at his feet.

Just to complete the 22-year-old Wolves loanee's embarrassment, Tubbs’s finish went straight through his legs.

2:17 is what you're looking for

​​In Other News… on FourFourTwo.com