Ex-Manchester United forward Javier "Chicharito" Hernandez is now bald

The Mexican, who normally favours a buzz cut anyway, now has no hair on his scalp after losing a Super Bowl bet to ESPN presenter Sergio Dipp.

Chicharito bet on the Atlanta Falcons to beat the New England Patriots in the NFL showpiece last month, only for the 28-year-old to end up falling victim to “the greatest Super Bowl comeback of all time" (we're told, anyway).

Underneath his video posted to Instagram on Tuesday, Hernandez posted a famous ranchera song lyric "talisco no te rajes", which translates to "people from Jalisco don't back down". He also said in his message to Dipp that he always pays what he owes.

He did, in fairness. But not the hair!

