Video: Preston's outfield captain Paul Gallagher makes bizarre goal-line handball clearance

With Newcastle already on their way to promotion leading 2-1 in the 63rd minute, the Magpies were on the verge of attaining a two-goal cushion.

A corner into the box was met by Ayoze Perez, whose overhead kick was parried away by Chris Maxwell in goal. Newcastle midfielder Isaac Hayden was there to chest the ball back towards goal – only for forward Gallagher to make a fine, reflex save to keep the shot out.

The only problem was that it was with his hands.

As soon as 32-year-old realised what he'd done, he knew what his heroic act had cost him.

And, unlike when Luis Suarez crushed Ghana's dreams at the 2010 World Cup for doing the same thing, Newcastle's penalty was converted by Matt Ritchie to rule Gallagher's efforts in vain.

Preston conceded another after that, so it really wasn't worth it after all.

