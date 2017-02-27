Video: ‘Ray Pizzy’ Parlour debuts grime track ‘Invincibles’

Welcome to 2017, as the former Gunners midfielder Parlour makes his first venture into the world of grime music.

Parlour can be heard singing, or spitting bars, over the beat to UK artist Stormzy’s viral track Shut Up.

And since Parlour was part of that legendary Invincibles team of 2003/04, it was only right he would dedicate lyrics to some of the Premier League’s greatest-ever footballers.

Will #RayPizzy take off after this effort? We’ll let you decide.

WATCH! @Stormzy1 joined @maxrushden & @RealRomfordPele earlier & gave his verdict on Ray Pizzy's debut rap track 'Invincibles' #RayPizzypic.twitter.com/MaJkaWAAEy

— Alan Brazil (@SportsBreakfast) February 27, 2017

