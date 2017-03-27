Video: River Plate forward tries to stroke ball into empty net, goes horribly wrong

With River Plate already 2-1 up against Belgrano in injury time, Andrade had the easiest opportunity he could wish for to seal his team's victory.

The Argentine giants had broken Belgrano's offside trap, which left a dominant 4-vs-1 situation in their favour.

With three River players queuing up to put the visitors out of their misery, Gonzalo Martinez made the correct decision to square the ball across goal for an easy tap-in. Or so he thought.

Andrade, instead of confidently finishing off the gift-wrapped opportunity, meekly fluffed a tame effort towards goal – so tame, in fact, that Lucas Acosta in goal was able to get back and push the ball away off the line.

Luckily for Andrade, the sixth-placed Millonarios saw out the win regardless.

