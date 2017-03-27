Video: Scunthorpe defender pulls off unreal block against Bradford
Murray Wallace produced an incredible, acrobatic goal-saving stop against Bradford on Sunday afternoon.
Scunthorpe won 3-2 to move up to fourth in League One and improve their chances of featuring in the the play-offs.
However, the game could have easily finished a point apiece had Wallace not come up with a stunning block.
With the game in injury time, Wallace – who was lying on the ground – managed to leap up and nudge away a goalbound effort from James Meredith before landing back on the mud patch.
Heroic stuff indeed.
A Scunthorpe defender has just made the greatest block ever. pic.twitter.com/LPEnH3SHA2
— Rich Arrowsmith (@RichArrowsmith) March 26, 2017
