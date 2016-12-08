Vieira hopes MLS experience puts him in frame to replace Guardiola

Patrick Vieira is optimistic that his spell as New York City manager in MLS is providing him with the platform to continue his improvement and potentially put him in contention to succeed Pep Guardiola as Manchester City head coach.

The former France international took the reins at the Premier League side's sister club on January 1 and enjoyed a promising debut season in charge, leading New York City to a second-placed finish in the Eastern Conference, before losing 7-0 on aggregate to Toronto in the play-off semi-finals.

Vieira went to New York following a two-year stint in charge of City's reserves, furthering his coaching education at a first-team level.

And with Guardiola only signing a three-year contract at the start of the season, Vieira is already being touted as one of the contenders to replace the Spaniard when he eventually departs.

"We don't know what will happen, but I'm learning the trade," Vieira told RMC. "There are people [at Manchester City] who believe in me a great deal and have given me a desire to work hard and make sure I don't disappoint them.

"We'll see what the future brings, [but] it's encouraging. The idea is to say in the MLS and see what happens in the future.

"I must improve and see what the options are."

Vieira has not been shy in seeking out advice from Guardiola and has received plenty of feedback on New York City's team following the end of their season in November.

"We have been in touch because [the MLS] season finished and I spent a week with him in Manchester," he added.

"I watched his training sessions and spoke with him about his work. Of course, being in the same family [meaning Manchester City's link with New York City] gives us a link and for me that's extraordinary.

"It was very good; he took me into his office. He has watched some of the matches we've played, he spoke to me a little about the team, things to improve, things that could be changed.

"It was really very interesting. He was very approachable. It's a good thing for me."