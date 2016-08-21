Vietto: Exciting times at Sevilla

Sevilla forward Luciano Vietto is excited by what the future holds after making his debut with two goals in Saturday's breathtaking 6-4 LaLiga win over Espanyol.

Life under new coach Jorge Sampaoli got off to a scintillating start as Sevilla twice came from behind to beat Espanyol in their league opener.

Sevilla trailed 1-0 and 3-2 at Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan but Vietto's brace and goals from Pablo Sarabia, Franco Vazquez, Wissam Ben Yedder and Hiroshi Kiyotake inspired the three-time defending Europa League champions, who went into the match on the back of UEFA Super Cup and Supercopa de Espana defeats to Real Madrid and Barcelona.

"The important thing was to get three points and start the season with a joy in our field," Vietto told Sevilla's official website.

"With our fans we are stronger and we are excited with the match and the result.

"It is the idea imposed on us by the coaching staff. Although we have to correct some things that will take us a while, we try to correct those mistakes that cost us some goals today."

Vietto - on loan from LaLiga rivals Atletico Madrid with an option to buy at the end of the season - put Sevilla ahead in the 22nd minute, after team-mate Sarabia had cancelled out Pablo Piatti's opener seven minutes earlier.

Espanyol hit back with two goals via Hernan Perez and Victor Sanchez before Vietto equalised on the stroke of half-time.

It was one-way traffic in the second half as Vazquez, Ben Yedder and Kiyotake helped Sevilla pull clear of Espanyol, who netted a fourth goal courtesy of Gerard Moreno with 11 minutes remaining.

"It is very good that the team found many goals. Out there in previous games we had not," Vietto added.