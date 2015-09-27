Vietto: We have to focus on Benfica

Luciano Vietto is keen for Atletico Madrid to keep their heads up and focus on Benfica in midweek, despite defeat to Villarreal on Saturday.

The Argentinian forward, who swapped El Madrigal for the Vicente Calderon in the close-season, came on from the bench but could not stop Diego Simeone's men going down 1-0 at his old stomping grounds.

The result leaves Atletico in fifth place in La Liga and Vietto, who was unsurprised by the solid display from his former club, wants his team to get back to winning ways when they welcome Benfica to Madrid in the Champions League on Wednesday.

"It was a tough game. They scored in the first half and from that moment they reinforced themselves at the back and it was hard for us to get to their goal," Vietto told reporters.

"Villarreal are a club that always try to play and I was not surprised at all.

"[We can go] as far as we want. We must try to always give our maximum.

"We have to keep in mind the match, against Benfica, in which we must look to win at home with our fans."