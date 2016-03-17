Villa CEO Fox steps down

Aston Villa chief executive officer Tom Fox has stepped down from the ailing Premier League club with immediate effect after 18 months in the job.

Villa have endured an abysmal campaign and sit bottom of the table, nine points from safety, with November's appointment of Remi Garde doing nothing to boost their survival hopes.

And on Thursday it was announced Fox had left his role, handing over his duties to chairman Steve Hollis until a successor is found.

"The owner [Randy Lerner] made it very clear last summer that he and I would seek to recruit a board that would put the club in a stronger position in the event that a sale didn't happen," Fox said in a statement.

"As the board has taken shape, however, it has become clear that my role also has changed.

"While I am supportive of where the board is trying to take the club, it is my feeling that given the changes they are making, it makes sense for me to seek another challenge."

Villa reached the FA Cup during Fox's spell at the club, but lost the 2015 final 4-0 to Arsenal.