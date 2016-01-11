Villa could bring in psychologist to boost confidence

Aston Villa manager Remi Garde said he is open-minded about ways to improve the side's low confidence levels, but is not sure about bringing in a sports psychologist just yet.

The club are rooted to the bottom of the Premier League table after winning just once from the opening 20 games of the season - beating AFC Bournemouth on the opening day.

Villa's last win came back in September when they defeated local rivals Birmingham City in the League Cup.

And with confidence levels at a dangerous low at Villa Park, Garde knows he must find a way to increase the morale at the club.

Asked about bringing in a psychologist, Garde replied: "Not for the moment, but I could - I don’t know.

"I’m very open minded and if the solution could be from there I could. I never used that in my team.

"Every week I’m speaking about confidence and we miss that, then we have to try to have more confidence within ourselves.

"I’m not waiting for a parcel coming in the post with confidence. We have to be professional to face our responsibility and to try to do more."

Villa are 11 points from safety and will be looking to get back to winning ways when they welcome Crystal Palace on Tuesday.