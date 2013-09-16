Villa defender Okore out for up to nine months

The Denmark international hobbled off after just 30 minutes of the 2-1 defeat against Newcastle United on Saturday following an innocuous challenge on Loic Remy.

And, after undergoing tests to determine the extent of the problem on Monday, the centre-back has now been told that he has suffered cruciate ligament damage that will require surgery.

A statement from the club on their official website read: "Following clinical examination and the results of an MRI scan, the club can confirm that Jores Okore sustained a ruptured anterior cruciate ligament injury in his right knee in the game against Newcastle on Saturday.

"Jores will undergo surgery in due course and he could be sidelined for a period of up to nine months."

The news comes as a huge blow to Villa boss Paul Lambert, who only signed the player in the close-season.

Okore, 21, arrived on a four-year deal from Nordsjaelland in June for a fee believed to be in the region of £4million and won high praise for his early Premier League performances.