Villa fans entitled to vent displeasure - Black

Eric Black understands why Aston Villa supporters chose to protest against the club's direction and leadership during Saturday's 4-2 Premier League loss against Southampton.

Shane Long and Dusan Tadic put Southampton 2-0 up at Villa Park, but Ashley Westwood reduced the deficit before Tadic hit Southampton's third goal after the interval.

Westwood was on target again for Villa, but Sadio Mane's late header settled matters, consigning already relegated Villa to a club record sixth straight home defeat.

Villa supporters held up signs reading 'Proud history, What future?' and chanted against club owner Randy Lerner, while Joleon Lescott was booed after his comments following last weekend's decisive 1-0 loss to Manchester United.

"The fans are entitled to vent their displeasure," Black told BBC Sport.

"It's not an ideal atmosphere, but it's understandable given the circumstances. We have to continue to be professional."

Black insisted his team had played well despite conceding four goals at home and losing their 10th league game in a row.

"We created more chances. We had two or three chances and if we'd taken them, we might have got something," he said.

"But if we have to score five goals at home to win a game, then we're going to be in for a tough challenge. We did get a response under difficult circumstances, but it wasn't enough to win the game.

"We conceded poor goals that put us on the back foot. There was a response, and credit for that, but on the day it wasn't enough."