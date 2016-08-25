Villa says Alcacer 'knows what to do' amid Barcelona links

David Villa says Paco Alcacer "knows what to do" as speculation grows surrounding the Spain international's future at Valencia.

The 22-year-old has been linked with a move to Barcelona and reports in Spain suggest the player has agreed terms with Luis Enrique's side, but the deal is being held up by Los Che.

Valencia are believed to want Alcacer to announce his intention to leave to prevent a fans' backlash from the sale of another star player following Andre Gomes' switch from Mestalla to Camp Nou last month.

New York City striker Villa, a Champions League winner in a three-year spell with Barca between 2010 and 2013, hinted the player should follow Gomes, even if it means playing second fiddle to established forward trio Lionel Messi, Neymar and Luis Suarez.

He told Cope: "I do not like to talk about things to I do not know, but Paco is a great player and Barcelona and Valencia are two great teams."

Asked if he would recommend Alcacer moving, he added: "Paco is wise and knows what to do."