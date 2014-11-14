Villa thankful for A-League experience

Former Barcelona and Atletico Madrid striker Villa was announced as a City guest player to great fanfare earlier this year, only for the World Cup winner to leave Australia after playing just four matches for John van 't Schip's team.

With his body language questionable after successive defeats to end his brief cameo, reports circulated that Villa had opted to accelerate his departure for New York City at short notice, publicly citing family and commercial considerations.

However, speaking at a kit unveiling in the United States this week, the 32-year-old talked up the time he spent Down Under.

"It was a great experience and also convenient as I missed competing," he said.

"Training is fine but I missed playing and competing. They [Melbourne City] treated me perfectly. I'm so pleased for that and in sporting terms it was a good opportunity for me."

Asked how he had spent his time in the 'Big Apple' so far, the ex-Valencia man said: "There have been three main things. I've trained a lot, I have been taking English classes to try and get better at the language, and I've been enjoying and getting to know the city with my family."

City though will have to wait for news of Villa's potential return to the A-League in December, with no official word yet on whether or not he will rejoin Melbourne City as mooted by the club.