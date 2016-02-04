Villa turn to former governor of the Bank of England

Former governor of the Bank of England Mervyn King has been appointed to the board of directors at Aston Villa.

King, who also holds the title Lord King of Lothbury, is a life-long Villa fan and has always taken a "close interest in the workings of the club", according to a statement released by the Premier League strugglers.

Villa chairman Steve Hollis said: "I was delighted when Mervyn agreed to join the board. His dedicated support for the club is well known.

"Mervyn successfully steered the Bank of England through the most turbulent economic headwinds in living memory and his appointment to the board is a huge boost as we plan our path back to more successful times."

King's expertise is likely to be required over the next few months with Villa on course for relegation from the top flight - Remi Garde's men are 10 points from safety with 14 games remaining - and the financial implications that will follow.

He said: "It is a privilege to be asked to serve as a director of this great club. I watched my first match at Villa Park more than 55 years ago and have experienced the highs and the lows since then.

"I shall do my best to help the rebuilding of Aston Villa football club as together we return it to its position as one of the top clubs in the world."