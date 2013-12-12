Villas-Boas aims for perfect Europa record

Tottenham have won all five of their games in Group K, and coach Villas-Boas has challenged his players to make it six when they face Anzhi Makhachkala on Thursday.

Salzburg are the only other side that can achieve that feat, and the Portuguese is keen to see his side extend their four-game unbeaten run in all competitions.

"Another win would be brilliant for us," Villas-Boas said. "It would really complete a good group run; completely different to the one we had last year.

"It would be good to finish on 18 points. We are qualified and Anzhi are as well. They go on a two-month break now for their winter break, so all of this adds to special circumstances in a game.

"But we will try to motivate our players to focus on a win and achieve 18 points and go through the game without any injuries."

Tottenham won the previous meeting 2-0 in Russia thanks to goals from the competition's joint-top scorer Jermain Defoe and Nacer Chadli.