Villas-Boas backs himself to be success at Zenit

The Portuguese was announced as Luciano Spalletti's replacement at Zenit on Tuesday and officially took the reins on Thursday after the Russian outfit's elimination from the UEFA Champions League at the hands of Borussia Dortmund.

And former Porto and Chelsea coach Villas-Boas - sacked by Tottenham in December - feels he has a wealth of experience to bring to the role.

"I've always had success wherever I've been," he is quoted as saying.

"With Academica I got to the semi-finals of the League Cup, with Porto I won four titles in one year, and at Spurs we finished the season with a club record points total.

"When I didn't finish the season with Chelsea, the club ended up winning the Champions League.

"You have to give the players credit but I was the one who built the team."

Zenit currently sit second in the Russian Premier League, three points adrift of leaders Lokomotiv Moscow.