Villas-Boas backs Lukaku for greatness

The Belgium striker has scored five goals in as many Premier League games since joining Roberto Martinez's side on a season-long loan deal from Chelsea.

Lukaku enjoyed a fruitful spell at West Brom last season and it was something of a surprise that Jose Mourinho allowed him to spend another campaign away from Stamford Bridge.

Villas-Boas was in charge at Chelsea when Lukaku was signed and has no doubt the 20-year-old has all the attributes to succeed at the highest level ahead of Tottenham's trip to Goodison Park this weekend.

The Spurs boss said: "Chelsea already has three great strikers.

"They’ve obviously made their decision which is something that I cannot comment about.

"He did extremely well for West Brom last season and he is continuing to do well for Everton.

"The potential is there – we all recognise that. He can become an influential striker in the future.

"Chelsea’s standards are very high and it will be difficult but he has shown he can cope in the Premier League.

"It’s another good step up at Everton and we’ll probably see him in the World Cup for Belgium.

"So he has all the conditions to continue to progress into a great striker."