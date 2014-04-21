Villas-Boas dismisses Barca speculation

The Portuguese only took over at the Russian Premier League side in March after parting company with Tottenham in December last year.

Villas-Boas has made a strong start to life with Zenit, who lead the Russian top flight by a point from Lokomotiv Moscow with four games remaining.

Zenit's performances under Villas-Boas have led to speculation that he could leave the Saint Petersburg club.

And Barcelona has been touted as a potential destination for the 36-year-old following a season of relative struggle for the Catalan club that has put coach Gerardo Martino's future in doubt.

But Villas-Boas insists that he has no intention of leaving Zenit.

"All the rumours about my negotiations with Barcelona are completely groundless," he said.

"I've signed the contract with Zenit and I'm set to stay here until its expiry date.

"My work with Zenit is my top priority."