Villas-Boas slams racist abuse aimed at Hulk
Andre Villas-Boas branded Torpedo Moscow fans who aimed racist abuse at Zenit striker Hulk in Sunday's Russian Premier League clash "a disgrace".
A section of the home support directed monkey chants at Hulk during the game at Saturn Stadium, which finished 1-1 after Arnor Smarason equalised the Brazil forward's first-half opener in injury-time.
Hulk took a phlegmatic attitude to the abuse both on and off the pitch, first blowing a kiss in the direction of the perpetrators and then calling on fans to "respect all of the players" in a post-game interview.
"What can you do in those situations than just react with a smile? If I react to the fans with respect, then maybe I'll get the same in return," Hulk said.
Zenit coach Villas-Boas was far more forceful in his post-match press conference, though.
"It's a disgrace to football, it's a disgrace to the public. That's something that shouldn't happen," said the Portuguese.
"Torpedo got an important point, but they should be unsettled about what else happened."
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.