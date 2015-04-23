Villa's Clark ruled out for rest of season

Clark was forced off during the first half of Villa's 2-1 Premier League victory over Tottenham earlier this month and missed last weekend's FA Cup semi-final triumph over Liverpool.

And the 25-year-old now appears to set to miss the final with the issue.

Manager Tim Sherwood had been pessimistic about Clark's chances of a return, saying before the semi-final: "It's a real blow for Ciaran but that's the nature of the game – when you're in there, there's a chance of getting injured.

"He's certainly one that doesn't hold back and puts his body on the line. Unfortunately, he's caught one there and we'll see him next season."