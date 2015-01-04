Villa's Lambert shrugs off negative chants

Villa have endured a difficult festive period and Christian Benteke's 90th-minute winner against the Championship's basement club in the third round was the team's first goal in five matches.

The Villa Park faithful had to wait almost an hour for the hosts to register their first shot on target, but Lambert was quick to shrug off the negative chants.

"They're entitled to say what they want," he said. "I don't have a problem.

"I've had it all my career at times, but it doesn't do the lads any good."

Despite only escaping with the victory in the final minute of the 90, Lambert believes his side did enough to earn progression to the fourth round.

"We deserved to win the game," he continued. "We had so much of the ball again and teams are sitting in against us.

"Credit to the players, it's never easy to unlock a team and that's with people like [Joe] Cole, [Jack] Grealish, Benteke and [Charles] N'zogbia in the side.

"There's a load of talented players in there to make things happen and you've just got to be patient with it and hope somebody turns off for the opposition team.

"The goal was great. We had chances before that and never managed to take them, but credit to the team for keeping on."

Lambert is also unconcerned by his side's recent difficulties in front of goal, adding: "We've had chances in the games and, even if you look at the games we've played of late, we've had chances to score.

"It's not as if we're not creating chances."