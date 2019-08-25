Virgil van Dijk picks out Liverpool team-mate as the greatest player he’s ever played with

Virgil van Dijk has named Roberto Firmino as the best player he has ever played with.

The Brazil international starred in Liverpool’s 3-1 victory over Arsenal on a Saturday, a result which maintained the Reds’ 100% winning start to the Premier League season.

And asked before the match who his greatest ever team-mate was, Van Dijk – who previously represented Groningen, Celtic and Southampton – opted for the Liverpool striker.

“I’m going to be a little bit biased and say one of my [current] team-mates: I would say Roberto Firmino,” the Dutchman told Talksport.

Van Dijk chose Ronaldinho as the greatest player of all time and plumped for Marco van Basten as the best of his compatriots.

He also named Sergio Aguero as the most difficult striker to mark in the Premier League, and selected Anfield as his favourite stadium.

