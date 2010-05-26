Virgin Media joins forces with Sir Bobby

In memory of the football icon and former England manager Sir Bobby Robson, Virgin Media has pledged to make a donation to the Foundation set up in his name every time a visitor to their World Cup micro-site watches any video clip at www.wc2010.virginmedia.com.

Virgin Media has pledged to give 20 percent of the revenue from videos viewed on the World Cup micro-site to the charity and, if the team take England to victory, they will give an extra 10 percent in memory of Sir Bobby Robson.

From May 13 to mid July, the public can log on to www.wc2010.virginmedia.com and each time a video clip is viewed, money will be donated directly to the Sir Bobby Robson Foundation.

The more times the video clips are watched, the more money will be given to help in the fight against cancer, an illness which Sir Bobby fought five times.

Sir Bobby’s son, Mark Robson, said: “We’re very grateful that Virgin Media has offered their support with this tribute to my dad. It’s a fantastic way to raise funds to help improve the lives of other people fighting cancer and to make people aware of his charity. The money raised will help fund clinical trials of new cancer drugs, which is something dad was passionate about.

“Italia 1990 is remembered as one of the highlights of dad’s career. He was extremely proud to be manager of England and his team’s achievements in Turin were unforgettable. It was a very special tournament which inspired so many people in a way only the World Cup can.”

Alison Davis, director of online at Virgin Media, said “We know Bobby has a special place in England fans hearts and we want to give something back by pledging 20 percent of revenue from videos viewed on our World Cup micro-site to his Foundation.

"In addition, we will give an extra 10 percent if England win the competition; we see this as a fitting tribute to his football legend and the amazing, and crucial work carried on in his memory.”

To help raise funds for the Sir Bobby Robson Foundation visit www.wc2010.virginmedia.com. The micro-site includes live scores, daily World Cup news, team and venue guides, players to watch, match previews and reports.

There will also be an online World Cup Fantasy Football Game with an overall prize of a 3D TV.

